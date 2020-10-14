West Branch, Jackson-Milton anglers reel in spot at national fishing championship

Garrett Dean has been fishing since he was 4 years old

BELOIT, Ohio (WKBN) – Young anglers from West Branch High School and Jackson-Milton High School are heading to Kentucky this month for the Mossy Oak Bassmaster High School National Championship.

West Branch sophomore Garrett Dean has been fishing at the Ohio River, Mosquito Lake, Deer Creek Reservoir and Lake Erie since he was 4 years old.

Dean has participated in about a dozen tournaments, with personal records that include a 4-pound largemouth bass and a 5.6-pound smallmouth bass.

West Branch High School said Dean credits his success to a lot of practice, switching up bait and having a great partner, senior AJ Bouch from Jackson-Milton High School, and boater coach.

Bouch will be joining Dean at the championship Oct. 21-24. They both competed in the 2020 Ohio High School Bass Nation State Championship back in June, qualifying for a spot in nationals.

According to Jackson-Milton High School, Bouch won an award for the “biggest bass” of the weekend, weighing 3.13 pounds.