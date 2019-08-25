“We’re strong,” Youngstown celebrates Valley survivors at Panerathon

This photo is from a previous year

The event raises money for Joanie Abdu Comprehensive Breast Care Center to support breast cancer care

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – Over 11,000 people gathered in Youngstown to celebrate Panerathon’s 10th year in the Valley.

Their focus this year was to highlight all the local survivors.

“For ten years running, we really wanted to talk about the reason that we’re all here. It’s the survivors.”

Celebrating 10 years in the valley, The Panerathon brought an estimated 11,000 people together.

Ashlee Mauti says each mile in the run represented 10 local women who beat breast cancer and shared their stories.

“We worked with the Joanie Abdu Comprehensive Breast Cancer Center. We

Have these ten amazingly strong women who were so generous to share their story.”

One of the women represented is to Kristina Juratovic. She says the disease has made her stronger.

“It was a rough road but it’s definitely something that made me stronger.”

She says she felt a lump and went to her doctor right away. At the age of 36, Juratovic was diagnosed with breast cancer. Now she’s advocating for women of all ages to do self-exams every month.

“That’s the most important thing, be aware of your own body. If you find something, don’t wait.”

Juratovic says the diagnosis gave her a new perspective on life and every year at Panerathon, she’s reminded just how unified the Valley is.

“It just shows how much of a community our area is. We’re strong. It’s a strong area, and we’re strong people.”

This year an estimated $525,000 was raised for the Joanie Abdu Comprehensive Breast Care Center of Mercy Health.