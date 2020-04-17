‘We’re stressed’: Anderson motorcoach company lays off nearly all employees

The statement was accompanied by a video narrated by the company's president

(WYTV) – Anderson Coach and Travel, based in Greenville, Pennsylvania, has laid off almost all of its staff of 277 people.

A statement from the company read, quote, “We’re stressed.”

The statement was accompanied by a video narrated by the company’s president, Doug Anderson. It showed Anderson’s 40 coaches and 150 school buses parked with nowhere to go.

Usually, at this time of year, Anderson said the place would be bustling.

“However, in a matter of days, our entire business went from 70 miles an hour to zero. Right now, there is no one going anywhere. Our buses are parked, our people are out of work and the uncertainty adds another, even more complicated layer to the stress everyone is feeling,” he said.

Anderson ended with a request for legislative action at all levels of government to assist the motorcoach business and its employees who he says deserve help.