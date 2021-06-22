‘We’re just a small business’: New sheds destroyed in fire, police investigating as arson

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Several new sheds were destroyed in a fire early Tuesday morning in Warren. Police are investigating the fires as arson.

Police and firefighters were called to a fire at Timber Creek Structures at the corner of Columbia Place just after 2:30 a.m.

Officers says they found burn marks on a shed indicating an attempt to set it on fire.

The company says five sheds were destroyed, causing $35,000 to $45,000 in damage

“I always try to look at the best in people and, you know, you see something like this and it worries me a little bit because, you know, we’re just a small business that’s bringing business back to Warren and, you know, to have our stuff destroyed, you know, built right here in Warren that’s a — seems problematic to me,” said Keith Cullison, sales manager.

Cullison says he hopes whoever’s responsible turns themselves in.