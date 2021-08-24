‘We’re doing it again:’ Local group giving away cleaning supplies

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A Valley group is once again giving away cleaning supplies in an effort to combat the coronavirus.

Mahoning Youngstown Community Action Partnership (MYCAP) has assembled bags of free cleaning supplies for distribution to 500 families.

The bags will be given out on Sept. 2 from 8:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. or until supplies are gone at the MYCAP offices parking lot, 1325 Fifth Ave., Youngstown.

Bags will be given out on a first come first severed basis until they are gone.

Bags will be handed to people in their cars and everyone is required to wear a mask, regardless of vaccination status.

There is a limit of one bag per household.