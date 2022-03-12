SPRINGFIELD TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKBN) — Family, friends and members of the Springfield Township community came out to help a longtime township firefighter on Saturday.

A spaghetti dinner benefit was held at the Springfield Local High School cafeteria for Chuck Gossard, who is currently battling stage 4 cancer.

Gossard has been a Springfield Township firefighter for over 30 years and currently serves as captain at Station 22 in Petersburg.

Many of his fellow firefighters came out to see Gossard Saturday and talked about how important he is to the community.

“He’s always been here for the community, so we’re doing everything we can for him. So all the proceeds are going to Chuck and for his use,” said family friend and fellow firefighter A.J. Joseph.

The benefit was co-hosted by Chuck’s Warriors and the Springfield Township Fireman’s Association. Along with picking up pasta, those in attendance also had a chance to enter in a basket raffle.