MAHONING VALLEY, Ohio (WKBN) – The Valley is continuing to support Lowellville after Thursday’s lockdown.

Struthers Mayor Cat Miller wrote a heartfelt Facebook post letting the Lowellville community know she is there for them.

She said they supported her community after the death of Rowan Sweeney two years ago and that she’s worried for everyone’s mental health.

As a mom of two, she said Thursday’s tragedy is heartbreaking.

“We are Lowellville. Every county, every city in Mahoning County. We’re all Lowellville. Because you never think that it could happen in your city,” said Miller.

She said mental health starts at home, and she wants every child to know they’re loved and wanted.