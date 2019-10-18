Wellsville students team with Second Harvest Food Bank to provide food for community

Student organizations are on the front line handing out food for about two hours

WELLSVILLE, Ohio (WYTV) – Second Harvest Food Bank of the Mahoning Valley helps feed people in need. In Wellsville, they have partnered with the high school four times.

Wellsville students helped distribute over 24,000 pounds of food at their last donation drive earlier this month.

“Each delivery, each month, different food is provided by the Second Harvest to us, free of charge, for the community,” said Wellsville High School Principal Coy Sudvary. “Last spring was the first food giveaway and they donated about 12,000 pounds of food.”

The food can vary from meat to fruit or whatever is in season.

It’s first come, first served and because of the massive amount of people, the school had to move the days it was planned for.

“In the spring, they did it during the school day but there’s so many cars that we haven’t been able to really function as a building and have the giveaway at the same time,” Sudvary said.

So, the last giveaway was on a Saturday.

Student organizations are on the front line handing out food for about two hours. One student said it’s more fun than work.

“Whenever you’re handing out the food, just talking to your teammates, having fun, it didn’t feel like we were there for two hours,” said student Caden Weekley. “We feel good about it. Doing anything for Wellsville, it feels awesome to give back.”

The school has heard positive reactions from the community.

“A number of people have thanked the kids. They’ve sent cards to the kids’ school and just to thank the kids for their help and assistance and how much it means to them,” Sudvary said.

The next food drive is planned for sometime in March.

Any donations can be made to the Second Harvest Food Bank of the Mahoning Valley.