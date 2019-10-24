Wellsville police chief says evidence at murder scene clearly points to one man

"I'm just making sure my evidence is good, that's all. I know who I'm looking for," said Chief Ed Wilson.

WELLSVILLE, Ohio (WYTV) – The day after a tragic homicide in Wellsville, friends and family are remembering the victim, still not able to imagine how something like this could have happened.

A small memorial sits outside Destiny Penny’s house where she was killed Tuesday morning.

“She left her four babies behind. How could anyone do that to her?” said Jessica Cox, a longtime friend of Penny.

Cox brought flowers, balloons and added her message to a sign on Wednesday. She still can’t believe the 26-year-old mother of four is gone.

“She always made someone smile and laugh if you was having a bad day. She would cheer you up,” Cox said.

Penny was shot and killed with a small gun, according to Wellsville Police Chief Ed Wilson. He’s working with the Bureau of Criminal Investigation to analyze evidence.

“We took the door from the house because the door was busted in, and we sent that to BCI for analysis. There’s things that was going on with the door,” Wilson said.

Wilson believes the door from the Main Street home and other evidence from the scene is fairly clear, and pointing him to one suspect.

“We’ll find him. I’m just making sure my evidence is good, that’s all. I know who I’m looking for. I just got to make sure I got all my stuff together,” Wilson said.

Penny never showed up for her shift on Tuesday at The Paddle Wheel Restaurant. Rose Barnes worked with her. They were cousins.

“I’ll miss her laugh, her advice, her stories. I’ll just miss her,” Barnes said.

Everybody in Wellsville wants Penny’s killer caught and brought to justice since they’ll never get to see her again, which is why Cox placed an angel at the memorial.

“She’s an angel up there with the Lord now. The Lord must’ve needed her,” Cox said.

On Wednesday, a candlelight vigil was held for Penny at the gazebo in Wellsville.