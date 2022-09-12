EAST LIVERPOOL, Ohio (WKBN) – A Wellsville man whose trial for a murder in East Liverpool was to start this month has been delayed again.

The Morning Journal is reporting that Tyrell Travers’s trial for the murder of Dion McMillon, which was to start September 27, will now begin February 22, 2023.

This is reportedly due to the amount of materials provided and other potential issues.

Travers is accused of shooting McMillon near Virginia and Mapletree Streets in East Liverpool back in May 2021.

Travers was arrested in Hancock County in West Virginia back in January.

He remains in Columbiana County Jail on a million dollars bond.