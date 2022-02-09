Wellsville man accused of raping 2 children

LISBON, Ohio (WKBN) – A Wellsville man is facing charges, accused of raping two young victims.

Timothy Coles, 35, is scheduled to appear in court for his arraignment on March 3 after his indictment by a Columbiana County grand jury.

Coles faces two counts of rape, attempted rape, attempted sexual battery and four counts of gross sexual imposition charges.

According to the indictment, Coles sexually assaulted a victim who is now 17 from July 2014 to July 2017 as well as a victim who is now 15 from November 2012 to November 2018.

