WELLSVILLE, Ohio (WKBN) — The Wellsville Sons of Italy Lodge’s annual Fish Fry continued to bring in the crowds.

Last month Joe Traina, president of the Wellsville SOI, said how a lack of volunteers and rising fish prices were causing concern.

Friday First News checked back in.

Traina was frying up the fish and said once the 27 First News story aired, the calls came flooding in. People offered to help, including coaches with the local football team — it was a family affair.

Organizers won’t be raising their fish dinner prices, but if the crowds keep up as they have been it will be unlikely they make it through lent.

“We ordered all of our fish to hopefully get through seven weeks in advance, but right now it’s not looking like we’re making seven weeks, maybe six,” said Traina.

The social hall like so many other places has been hit hard by the pandemic. COVID-19 forced them to go to take-out meals two years ago.

This is the first year they’ve allowed people to stay and dine in — a change they’ve been waiting for.