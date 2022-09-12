WARREN, Ohio (WKBN)- A famous magician will take the stage in Warren in November.

Michael Carbonaro will present “Michael Carbonaro: Lies On Stage” at Packard Music Hall on Saturday, November 5.

The magician is executive producer for his own comedic series: “The Carbonaro Effect.” In the series, Carbonaro tricks people while they are unaware that he is a musician. The series has over 100 episodes.

Carbonaro used to be a familiar face on “The Tonight Show with Jay Leno.

Tickets can be purchased online at ticketmaster.com.