YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A well-known local priest has died at the age of 69.

Father Steve Popovich died Sunday.

An accident in November 2013 left Fr. Popovich paralyzed from the waist down, but he continued to celebrate Mass and hold prayer services even after the accident.

St. Paul the Apostle Church in New Middletown, where Popovich was a priest before the crash, posted a message announcing his passing on Monday.

“Father Popovich absolutely loved Saint Paul’s and he always asked about the parish. He always prayed for the people of Saint Paul’s. This past summer he brought a bunch of people out to fish in the pond, and all he could do was talk about how special Saint Paul’s is. His favorite thing to say was “Saint Paul’s has it all!!!” Most know about Father’s car accident over 10 years ago. While the car accident may have slowed his body it was never able to slow his fire for Jesus Christ! He was truly a man of God and loved being around people! His infectious laugh and his kind heart have always made people feel welcomed,” the post read.

WKBN spoke to Popovich in the years following the accident, as well as in 2021 at an assisted living facility in Liberty, where he celebrated 40 years of service in the Valley.

Popovich was first ordained as a priest in June 1981.

Popovich said his uncle, Father George Popovich, and the community at St. Matthias Church in Youngstown where he grew up were his inspirations.

Services for Popovich are still pending.

Stan Boney contributed to this report.