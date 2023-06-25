NEGLEY, Ohio (WKBN) — A Negley man is in the Columbiana County Jail after threatening to kill an EMT responder Sunday evening.

According to Columbiana County Sheriff’s Office, EMS were called to 51-year-old John Graham’s house for a welfare check.

When they arrived, Graham fired off at least one round with a shotgun. Deputies arrived and he barricaded himself in the house.

After about an hour and a half, deputies were able to make entry and arrest Graham.

He is charged with aggravated menacing and having weapons while intoxicated.