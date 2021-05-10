Weekend rainfall brings good news for local lakes

Berlin Reservoir increased by three and a half feet this weekend

LAKE MILTON, Ohio (WKBN) – The inch and a half of rain the area received over the weekend is doing wonders for local lakes.

As we told you on Friday, nearly all of the reservoirs in this region, like Lake Milton, were still below what’s known as ‘summer pool.’

Officials were blaming a lack of rain this spring for the problems, but all that changed over the weekend.

As of early Monday afternoon, the levels of all five state park lakes in the area had risen following Sunday’s day-long rainfall compared to figures from last Friday morning.

Berlin Reservoir increased by three and a half feet.

At this point, all but Lake Milton have now exceeded their “summer pool” levels, and they all continue to rise thanks to run-off from surrounding watersheds.

