CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – Members of the Mahoning County OVI Task Force sent out results from two sobriety checkpoints held Friday.

One checkpoint was set up on Market Street and the other was on Mahoning avenue. Both were in Youngstown.

Between the two, 295 cars passed through and 11 were investigated.

There were two OVI arrests, two summonses were issued for driving under suspension and two for drug abuse. One person was cited for an expired registration.