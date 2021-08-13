Weekend-long event celebrating Black culture kicks off in downtown Youngstown

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – Friday night kicks off a three-day event in downtown Youngstown celebrating and digging deeper into African American culture.

Black Cultural Weekend will be filled with fun yet educational events. There will be live music, food and games from Friday until Sunday.

According to Bryant Youngblood, one of the event’s organizers, throughout the weekend, they will recognize some of the Black pioneers from the Mahoning Valley.

“You have to learn about this stuff, learn about the people before you to really get a chance to establish your own identity,” he said.

On Friday, there will be a “Party on the Plaza” to kick off the event, featuring the Outlaws and Jah Messengers reggae bands from the Cleveland area.

Saturday will start off with a Male Wellness Walk at 6 a.m. There will then be Black History Education at 2 p.m., followed by line dancing featuring DJ Darryl Dickens at 4 p.m.

A Luther Vandross tribute band will also be playing at 7 p.m. Admission is $10.

Admission is also $10 for Sunday’s events, which include a tribute to law enforcement at 4 p.m., a History of Dance lesson at 6 p.m. and a Gospel Extravaganza featuring the Singing Pastors at 7 p.m.

Everyone is asked to bring their own chairs for the live entertainment.

Vendors will open at noon each day and stay open until 11 p.m.