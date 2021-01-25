Week-long event at Kravitz Deli leads up to brunch celebrating traditional Jewish food

This week only, you can get traditional Jewish food not typically on the menu

LIBERTY, Ohio (WYTV) – For the sixth year, Kravitz Deli is hosting a week-long event celebrating Jewish food.

It’s also a birthday celebration for Rose Kravitz, who started Kravitz Deli in 1939. She passed away 10 years ago.

This week only, you can get traditional Jewish food not typically on the menu. The items were also some of Rose’s favorites.

“All throughout the year, we try to celebrate a lot of different holidays — Polish holidays and German holidays. This is a chance to do some Jewish food which ordinarily we don’t get to do, like pickled beef tongue, boiled egg bagels and chopped liver. These are things that otherwise fell by the wayside,” said Jack Kravitz, president of Kravitz Deli.

Kravitz is also hosting a Jewish brunch this Sunday at the deli from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. There will also be a birthday cake in Rose’s honor.