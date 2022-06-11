YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – With Juneteenth just a week away, many in the area are starting to commemorate the holiday for this year.

Saturday morning, the Juneteenth Celebration Committee started a week-long celebration of events.

The first event included a cleanup alongside the Market Street Corridor in Youngstown as a way to help the community. Several volunteers cleaned up garbage along the corridor and cleaned up some of the flower beds.

Committee chairman Joseph Napier said the goal was to bring communities together and to feel some neighborhood pride.

“In regards to doing the cleanups, that’s how you get to meet new people. That’s how you really engage with your neighbors, community and organizations that want to help out and really see the people who are invested in the area,” he said.

The holiday is recognized nationally on June 19 and commemorates the end of slavery in the United States.

The committee will also hold several other events including a Sankofa Ball this Saturday night starting at 7 p.m. and the Juneteenth Cultural Festival coming up next Sunday afternoon at the Eugenia Atkinson Recreation Center on Otis Street.