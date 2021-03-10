Wednesday marked beautiful day to shop at Four Seasons Flea Market

The flea market bills itself as the largest fresh farm market in the area

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – Can you imagine going to 600 garage sales all at once? That’s what the Four Seasons Flea Market is like during the summer.

On Wednesday, they had over 100 vendors inside and another 40 outside selling in beautiful conditions.

Wednesday wasn’t the start of the season, just a continuation of what they do year-round.

“I think benefits coming out here. First of all, is our great concessionaires for those that are missing the festivals. The second thing would be the fresh produce we always have, and probably the last thing is you never know what you’ll find,” said manager Maggie Lorenzi.

The market is open every Wednesday and Sunday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 3000 McCartney Road in Youngstown.