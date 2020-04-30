Wedgewood donates more than 100 pizzas to local students

Each coordinators took about a dozen pizzas for delivery

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WYTV) – Wedgewood Pizza donated 104 pizzas to some students at home on Thursday.

The students are involved in the United Way’s “Success After 6” program. Due to the coronavirus, the after-school program has become a virtual activity.

Students interact with the after-school staff online with apps like Zoom and FaceTime.

Anthony Pellegrini, the owner of Wedgewood’s Boardman location, was eager to help in a big way.

“Come with an idea to help the United Way because I like to help. We’re fortunate to be open here during this crisis. We try to help whoever, whatever organizations we can,” Pellegrini said.

“We wanted to treat the kids who’ve been working extra hard beyond their school with Success After 6 program. The coordinators are going to literally deliver these pizzas straight to their homes,” said Roxann Sebest from the United Way of Youngstown and the Mahoning Valley.

The United Way has 14 Success After 6 program sites at schools in the Mahoning Valley.