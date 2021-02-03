Website available for reporting unemployment fraud in Ohio

(WYTV) – The Ohio Department of Job and Family Services has created a new online portal that provides a direct way for employers to notify the agency if they believe their employees’ personal information was compromised and used to file fraudulent unemployment claims.

Employers can visit unemployment.ohio.gov and click on the “Report Identity Theft” button. They will then be directed to both the portal and additional resources. The portal includes a template that employers can download, complete and then upload to provide the names of multiple employees whose personal information may have been compromised.

Many employers are alerted to the issue when they receive a “request for separation information” from ODJFS regarding an individual who is currently employed. This portal provides a secure way to expedite the reporting of this information to the agency.

Many Ohioans have become victims of unemployment fraud.

Last month, ODJFS issued 1.7 million 1099-G tax forms to individuals in whose names unemployment benefits were paid in 2020. Many of those individuals were never paid unemployment benefits and did not know their identity had been compromised until they received a 1099-G form.