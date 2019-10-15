Weathersfield Twp. plans to install fixed speed cameras at several locations

Signs will be posted to let drivers know there is a speed camera in the area

WEATHERSFIELD TWP., Ohio (WYTV) – Weathersfield Township will be installing unmanned speed cameras at several locations.

The cameras will be posted at the following locations:

– Tibbetts-Wick Road at Gardenland Avenue

– Salt Springs Road between Ohio Machinery Boulevard and Bundy Avenue/County Line

In the coming months, the township may install unmanned cameras at some or all of the following locations:

– State Route 46 between 3850 and 3588 S. Main St.

– McDonald Avenue/Owsley North Road between W. Marshall Road and Ohltown McDonald Road

– 1382 W. Park Rd.

– Niles Warren River Road/Warren Avenue between DeForest Road SE and McRoberts Road SE

– 1776 Austintown Warren Rd.

– 3304 Austintown Warren Rd.

Weathersfield Township is doing a safety study at each location before a final decision is made on whether or not a camera will be mounted there.

Signs will be posted to let drivers know there is a speed camera in the area.

The township said a full-time police officer will be there whenever a mounted camera is being used.

There will be a 30-day warning period for each location. If you are caught speeding during that time, you’ll get a warning notice in the mail.

Citations will start going out November 18. If you want to contest your citation, you’ll have a hearing before Judge Shaker at the Niles Municipal Court.

The township started using handheld speed cameras in 2015.

Speed cameras catch drivers going over the speed limit by ten or more miles per hour, or six or more miles per hour in a school zone. They take pictures of the car and its license plate.