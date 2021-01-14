Weathersfield Township officials establish overnight ‘quiet hours’

Quiet hours start at 10 p.m. Sunday and 11 p.m. every other night of the week through 8 a.m. the next morning

WEATHERSFIELD TWP., Ohio (WYTV) – In Weathersfield Township, officials are doing what they can to limit noise at night.

Trustees recently passed a noise control resolution that bans noise that disturbs the peace of another individual in residential areas and at liquor establishments. It also forbids noisy vehicles.

Quiet hours start at 10 p.m. Sunday and 11 p.m. every other night of the week through 8 a.m. the next morning.

There are exceptions to the ordinance including noise generated from agricultural work and at crude oil or natural gas wells.

“There’s different areas of the township that asked for assistance with noise and we are able to do this. So I think it will be a helpful tool for us to have,” said trustee Steve Gerberry.

According to the resolution, people found in violation of the noise resolution could face a misdemeanor and fines.

Money collected from the fines would be paid into the township’s general fund.