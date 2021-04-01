Weathersfield police officer faces charges, placed on unpaid leave

Blosser intends to plead not guilty and contest the charge, officials say

WEATHERSFIELD TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKBN) – A Weathersfield police officer was placed on unpaid administrative leave after a charge was filed against him.

The police department said they learned Thursday that patrolman Dave Blosser faces a misdemeanor falsification charge.

According to a press release, the incident that led to the charge wasn’t related to his duties as a police officer. Details of that incident weren’t given.

He was indicted in Trumbull County Common Pleas Court.

Blosser intends to plead not guilty and contest the charge, officials say.