Weathersfield police looking for owner of unattended pony

WEATHERSFIELD TWP., Ohio (WYTV) – Weathersfield Township police are looking for the owner of an unattended pony that was found on Wednesday.

Police said they were called to the 1500 block of West Park Avenue for reports of an abandoned horse.

When they got there, officers said they found the pony unattended.

A neighbor who has horses has been caring for the pony but cannot keep it much longer.

Officers said they have not been able to find the owner. If you have any information on the owner of this animal, contact the Weathersfield Township police department at 330-675-2730.