The vehicle struck a brick mailbox causing thousands of dollars in damage

WEATHERSFIELD, Ohio (WYTV) – The Weathersfield Police Department is investigating a hit skip accident that took place in Oakwood Estates.

The vehicle struck a brick mailbox causing thousands of dollars in damage, according to Weathersfield Police.

The vehicle is pictured here and has heavy damage to the front.

Anybody with information as to who the owner of the vehicle is can call Weathersfield Police dispatch at 330-675-2730 or Capt. Hodge at 330-652-6486.