WEATHERSFIELD, Twp., Ohio (WKBN) – A Weathersfield Township man pleaded guilty to all charges regarding a revenge porn incident that happened in September.

Police said Thomas Shepherd, III, 26, took private photos from five women and posted the images on Reddit in September 2021.

He was indicted on one count of illegal use of a minor in nudity-oriented material and nine counts of nonconsensual dissemination of private sexual images.

Prosecutors say at the time, one of the photos posted online was taken when the victim — who’s now an adult — was 12 years old.

A jury trial was scheduled for Thursday, but Shepherd entered a guilty plea instead. Sentencing is set for next month.