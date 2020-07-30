Weathersfield man pleads guilty in shooting death of roommate

Police said that tragic night happened because of a deadly mix of drugs and a gun

WARREN, Ohio (WYTV) – In court Thursday morning, a Weathersfield man admitted to causing the death of his roommate, saying there’s not a day that goes by that he doesn’t regret it.

It’s been a little more than four months since Zachary Wiczen was shot and killed.

“Zach and I were good kids, we just got mixed up in the wrong stuff,” Ian Payne said.

On the record, Payne pleaded guilty to a lesser charge of involuntary manslaughter, admitting his part in the March shooting inside of Payne’s trailer on Barcelona Drive in Weathersfield.

Now Payne will spend between 14 and 19-and-a-half years in prison.

He apologized to Wiczen’s family.

“I would like to give my heartfelt apologies to the family of Zach. He was like a brother to me for as long as I knew him, and there’s not a day that goes by that I don’t miss him and I wish that he was still here, and I regret the events of that night.”

“My son was not perfect but he just — he was my rock,” Roseanne Wiczen said. “These two were friends. They were such good friends, but I just don’t know what happened. I wish I really knew the truth.”

Prosecutors say the tragic incident involved a deadly mix of drugs and a gun. They say the night Wiczen was killed, the two had gotten into an argument because Payne was trying to evict Wiczen.

“Mr. Wiczen actually went to the Weathersfield Police Department after — what they believed — they calmed the situation down,” said assistant prosecutor Chris Becker. “They left the house and before they could even return to the station, they got a call that there had been a shooting at the trailer they had just left Mr. Wiczen and Mr. Payne at.”