Weathersfield man accused of putting ‘spy camera’ in bathroom

NILES, Ohio (WKBN) – A Weathersfield Township man is facing charges in connection to an incident last July when police say he recorded a minor on a secret camera.

According to a criminal complaint, Roger Strawser, Jr., 49, of Sugar Pines Drive S.W., is charged with illegal use of a minor or impaired person in nudity-oriented material or performance and voyeurism.

According to the complaint, the camera was set up in August 2018. The recordings in this case happened in July 2021.

Strawser set up a “spy camera” in a bathroom to video or photograph a minor, who is not his child, for the purpose of “self gratifying,” the complaint stated.

Charges were filed against Strawser Dec. 23, 2021. He was arraigned Thursday in Niles Municipal Court where bond was set at $500,000. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Feb. 2.