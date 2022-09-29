WEATHERSFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – A driver was taken to the hospital after a crash Thursday afternoon in Weathersfield.

It happened just before 1:30 p.m. on West Park Avenue, between Waddell Park and the Weathersfield Fire Station. The vehicle involved hit a utility pole and a train trestle.

Crews took the driver to St. Elizabeth Health Center. The identity and condition of the victim are unknown at this time.



The driver was trapped in the car for about 20 minutes while crews worked to get the driver out.