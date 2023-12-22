WEATHERSFIELD TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKBN) – Weathersfield Township trustees voted unanimously to adopt a $5 vehicle registration tax.

Public hearings were held in December on the issue where the public had an opportunity to voice their opinions about the tax.

The money will be used for construction, reconstruction, improvement, maintenance, and repair

of township roads, bridges, and culverts; for purchasing, erecting and maintaining traffic

signs, markers, lights and signals; for purchasing road machinery and equipment; and for

planning, constructing, and maintaining suitable buildings to house road equipment, according to the resolution.