WEATHERSFIELD TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKBN) – Weathersfield Township trustees voted unanimously to adopt a $5 vehicle registration tax.
Public hearings were held in December on the issue where the public had an opportunity to voice their opinions about the tax.
The money will be used for construction, reconstruction, improvement, maintenance, and repair
of township roads, bridges, and culverts; for purchasing, erecting and maintaining traffic
signs, markers, lights and signals; for purchasing road machinery and equipment; and for
planning, constructing, and maintaining suitable buildings to house road equipment, according to the resolution.