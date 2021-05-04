Weather service confirms weak tornado in Lawrence County Monday

The tornado was recorded at about 9:37 p.m. Monday

PITTSBURGH, Pa. (WKBN) – The National Weather Service confirmed Tuesday that a weak tornado developed out of storms that rolled through the Valley Monday.

The tornado was recorded at about 9:37 p.m., seven miles southeast of New Castle in Lawrence County.

Hail was also reported with the storm.

Lawrence County was under a tornado warning for about 45 minutes Monday night.

The National Weather Service concluded that the wind damage to several trees in the area was likely the result of a brief, weak tornado.

