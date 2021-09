SANDY LAKE, Pa. (WKBN) – The National Weather Service confirmed Thursday that a tornado touched down in Mercer County Wednesday.

A Pittsburgh team surveyed damage from Wednesday’s storms and confirmed that an EF-1 tornado, with a maximum wind speed of 100 miles per hour, occurred near Sandy Lake.

This is the 23rd tornado in Mercer County since 1950 and the first since June 16, 2019, according to the National Weather Service.