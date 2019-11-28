Weather officials want to raise Mahoning River’s flood stage in Trumbull County

A survey in May showed when properties are inundated and homes are surrounded with water

LEAVITTSBURG, Ohio (WYTV) – The National Weather Service has recommended — and, in fact, may have already changed — the threshold for flood stage on the Mahoning River at Leavittsburg.

In a letter sent to the Trumbull County Emergency Management Agency, the weather service recommended the flood stage at Leavittsburg be raised from 10 to 13 feet.

READ: Letter from the National Weather Service

A survey in May showed properties are inundated at 13 feet and homes are surrounded with water at 14 feet.

The website that tracks the Mahoning’s level now shows the flood stage at 12.5 feet but weather service officials were not available Wednesday to confirm if the change had already been made.