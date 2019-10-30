Weather forecast has local communities changing Trick or Treat dates

Lowellville's mayor is encouraging other communities to change their times

(WYTV) – Several communities are changing the date of trick-or-treating because of the weather forecast for Thursday.

Campbell is adjusting. The city will have its trick-or-treat Sunday from 5 to 7 p.m.

Newton Falls changed its time to noon to 1:30 p.m. Saturday, with the cake walk happening at 2 p.m. until the cakes are gone.

Leetonia’s trick-or-treat will be Sunday from 5 to 7 p.m., with the parade following at 7:30 p.m.

In Lawrence County, New Castle, Shenango and Union townships changed their times to 4 to 6 p.m. November 2. Pulaski Township moved its day to November 2 as well from 2 to 4 p.m.

Lowellville was one of the first communities to move trick-or-treating. The village will have it Sunday from 5 to 7 p.m.

In his 16 years as mayor, Jim Iudiciani said this is the first time he had to reschedule — but it’s for an important reason.

“It’s a safety issue and plus, they’re calling for an inch of rain and winds up to 40 miles per hour, and snow later in the day. Who wants to bring their child in that type of weather?”

With his decision-making process, he wanted to make trick-or-treating convenient for everybody in the community.

“We thought it was the best day. YSU playing Saturday, Lowellville High School playing Saturday night as well. So we thought, ‘We’ll just do it on Sunday.’ At least two communities will be together,” Iudiciani said.

Debra Melillo, who lives in Lowellville, has been waiting for this holiday all year. Her decorations are proof of that.

She has mixed feelings about rescheduling trick-or-treating.

“I just think it’s disappointing for the kids because it is actually Halloween and it’s only fun to celebrate it on the day,” Melillo said. “But I think if the weather is going to be bad, then it’ll be more fun for them on Sunday.”

Melillo said she’s looking forward to Sunday. She’s sure the streets will be full of kids with big smiles.

“Oh, we get a lot of kids down here. I mean, for hours. The whole time for trick-or-treating, from start to finish, it’s nonstop and it’s a lot of fun because it’s like a big community, and everybody comes out and everybody knows everybody.”

Iudiciani is encouraging other communities to reschedule trick-or-treat as well.

WYTV will be updating changes on our trick-or-treat list.

Editor’s note: The city of Farrell is not changing its trick-or-treat time, as previously reported. It’s changing its Harvest Day event to Sunday, Nov. 3 from 4 to 6 p.m. We regret the error.