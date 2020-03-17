Weather delays work on Route 30 in Columbiana County

Road work has been delayed on a portion of U.S. Route 30 in Columbiana County

HANOVERTON, Ohio (WYTV) – Road work has been delayed on a portion of U.S. Route 30 in Columbiana County.

The $2.1 million improvement project that was set to being Monday, March 23, has been delayed due to weather.

According to the Ohio Department of Transportation, the future start has not been determined.

The project will close U.S. Route 30 for 75 days 3 miles east of Hanoverton and includes the realignment of U.S. 30 between Gavers Road and Richey School Road.

The detour is U.S. 30 west to State Route 9 north and then to State Route 172 east.