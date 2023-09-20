YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — On Wednesday night, the family of two young people shot and killed earlier this month held a vigil to honor their lives, and now, the family wants justice.

The vigil was held in honor of 22-year-old Damion Lake, and 30-year-old Jashai Benson, who were shot and killed Sept. 7 on East Auburndale Avenue in Youngstown.

Tracy Toney is Damion Lake’s mom. She is heartbroken over his death.

“We want justice for my son and my nephew. I want whoever knows anything or heard anything about anything, please come forward with it,” Toney said. “I lost my son. It’s the hardest thing I ever could do.”

She describes Damion Lake as a family-oriented person who liked to joke around.

“He was a very nice family person. If he ain’t at my house, he’s at his cousin’s house, he’s at his sister’s house. He’s at his brother’s house. He loved his family,” Toney said.

Latonia Lake is also Damion Lake’s mom. She described him as a joyful person.

“He was silly. He was funny. He was nice. He loved me, and I loved him. He was sweet,” Latonia Lake said. “I just want justice for him.”

During the vigil, family friends and loved ones burned candles and released balloons. Most of all, the family says they want the person who killed Damion Lake and Benson to answer for what they did.

“He didn’t have to go out like that. They didn’t have to do that to him,” Toney said. “It hurts me, because that’s my baby.”

Anyone with information about these murders is urged to call Youngstown police.