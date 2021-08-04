‘We need to thank them’: Quilts at Columbiana County Fair will be donated

LISBON, Ohio (WKBN) – Quilts hanging up at the Columbiana County Fair will be given to veterans.

They are themed “Never Forget,” and they’re for the 20th anniversary of 9/11.

The people who made the quilts will be donating to veterans who got nominated. Veterans are nominated from anyone in the community.

About 25 to 30 quilts will be donated to those who served.

“In many cases, especially with the Vietnam veterans, no one has ever said thank you. And it’s time that we do that to all veterans, not just the Vietnam veterans. We need to thank them for their service to our country,” said Sharen Cope, fair board director.

The quilts will be given out at a potluck dinner in September.