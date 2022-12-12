HOWLAND, Ohio (WKBN) — Thanks to the hard work of a John F. Kennedy Catholic School sixth-grader, 54 children in Trumbull County will have presents this holiday season.

Julia Anderson, 11, has a big heart.

“Knowing that the kids have gifts under the tree for Christmas this year makes me very happy,” Anderson says.

For the third year in a row, Anderson has set up her own Angel Tree program for the Salvation Army. She sends a letter to her neighbors, inviting them to participate.

This year was her most successful to date: She collected enough toys for 54 angel tags.

“We have a ton of gifts from all of family, friends, everyone else,” Anderson says.

“It’s awesome,” says Capt. Chris Williams of the Warren Salvation Army. “Julia went out to her community and took 54 angel tags and got those 54 tags filled — and those help her community, her neighbors.”

Anderson’s passion for helping out started by picking out one tag from the Angel Tree where she used to do gymnastics. Now, it’s evolved into so much more.

“I didn’t want to stop, because some of those kids … if I stopped, wouldn’t maybe get a present under the tree,” Anderson says.

“We need more ‘Julia’s,'” says Williams.

Anderson is already planning to collect toys again next year and hopes to reach at least 60 angel tags in 2023.