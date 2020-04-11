‘We love you and we miss you’: Schools make sure seniors aren’t forgotten with yard signs

On Friday, teachers delivered the signs to the yards of each member of the class of 2020

TRUMBULL CO., Ohio (WYTV) – As uncertainty continues to linger around whether or not Ohio schools will re-open this academic year, school leaders in Trumbull County are making sure their seniors aren’t forgotten.

“We were trying to come up with something that just let them know that we love them and that we miss them and that they’re really important,” said Hubbard High School Principal Brandie Yobe.

Yobe surprised her seniors with yard signs.

“We just wanted them to come out on their yard and go, ‘Wow, we are thought of!'” she said.

Thanks to Scott Killian from Ron’s Sign Shop and the help of some school staff, all 145 senior Eagles got a sign on their lawn.

Across Trumbull County, Howland Local Schools’ teacher’s association has signs made every year for the senior class. This year was no different. Teachers delivered the signs to the yards of each member of the class of 2020.

Over at Mathews High School, Principal Jim Stitt has ordered signs for each senior. They are currently in production but once they are finished, Stitt says he will put one on the yard of every senior.

“I just want to tell all of my seniors and everyone in the community that we’ve not forgotten you. Yes we have to shelter in place and yes we have to follow all of these guidelines, but we still love you. We miss you and we’re here for you,” Yobe said.

Several districts in Mahoning and Columbiana counties have also put out signs.