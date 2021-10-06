‘We just need better roads’: November elections bring levy dealing with Warren Twp. roads

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Voters will be able to vote on a levy dealing with the roads you drive on in Warren Township.

“My car cringes. It just knocks the wheels out of line,” said Bill Williams, who lives in Warren Township. “The roads is real bad… I think everyone would like to see them fixed who live here.”

Road Superintendent Joe Toporcer agrees.

“We just need better roads,” he said.

Toporcer led First News on a bumpy drive around town Wednesday. He showed some of the roads in dire need of repairs, like Brookside Drive.

“The last time this road got major work done was 1984,” Toporcer said. “It’s in poor shape — potholes — it’s becoming more costly to put asphalt down on the road and fill the potholes than it would be to completely pave the road.”

But in order to get better roads, the township needs the funds to do it.

“We’re in need of an injection of money, and unfortunately, putting a levy on to tax the residents is what we have to do,” Toporcer said.

So, this November, voters will be deciding on a 10-year 2.75 mills additional roads levy.

It would cost the owner of a $100,000 home an extra $96.25 per years and would bring in $199,000 for the roads, which would allow the township to put up the local match needed to receive grant funding for the repaving projects.

But if the levy fails…

“We won’t be able to pave it and we’ll just keep patching and putting it back together as best as we can to get it passable for the residents,” Toporcer said.