We have jobs! Columbiana County helps businesses fill positions

COLUMBIANA, Ohio (WKBN) – Leaders in Columbiana County are making it easier for people looking for jobs to find them.

An employment drive will be held July 13 from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Firestone Farms in Columbiana.

Employers from health care to manufacturing and the restaurant industry will be there.

As of right now, about 20 employers are lined up for the event but more are invited to register and participate.

All prospective employees need to do is just show up.

“Bring a resume. If you don’t have a resume, the Way Station will be there and they just got a grant to help with things like that, how to develop resumes,” said Erich Offenbrug, executive director of the Columbiana County Chamber of Commerce.

Applicants must be at least 16 years old.

The rain date will be the same time on July 13.

Businesses can contact the Columbiana Area Chamber of Commerce to register.

Also in a move to connect businesses with employees, Lisbon Mayor Peter Wilson is doing a weekly job posting on Facebook. The jobs range from city positions to work at dozens of local businesses.

The list is long and some positions have been open for a while.