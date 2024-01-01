COLUMBIANA, Ohio (WKBN) — After being closed for several months, the Way Station in Columbiana is reopening to the public.

They were closed to repair deteriorating floors. Now, those concrete floors are installed and ready to go.

The Way Station was temporarily housed in First Christian Church during the renovations so they could still serve the public with diapers, food and emergency items even though their resources were more limited.

“We’ve missed a lot of people that weren’t able to come over to the church, and we can’t wait to reconnect, have them in the building and see how they’re doing and provide all those needs and the full scale like we were able to do before,” said Melissa Ciavarella, with the Way Station.

Ciavarella said the organization is grateful for the community and the church for working with them during this time.