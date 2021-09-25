‘We are very happy to be here again’: Celebrate Poland holds 14th annual event

POLAND, Ohio (WKBN) – The community of Poland and surrounding areas came out Saturday for the Celebrate Poland event.

After being canceled last year due to COVID, the 14th annual Celebrate Poland event was back with lots of food vendors and activities.

From parades to bounce houses to pumpkins and singing contests, there were activities for people of all ages Saturday.

However, this year’s celebration looked a bit different than years past.

“We are usually a two-day event. On Friday, we usually have a band here. This year, we went to a one-day event,” said Cindy Best, the president of Celebrate Poland.

Best says they originally had Disco Inferno booked but couldn’t work out a date with them.

Since Celebrate Poland is a nonprofit group, the event is made possible every year through fundraising efforts.

“A big task for us is fundraising for next year because this costs us about $30,000 a year to put on,” said David Smith, a member of the Celebrate Poland 2021 Committee.

Normally, the celebration is held every year on the last Friday and Saturday of June.

But this year’s celebration was pushed back because they weren’t able to hold fundraising events last year due to the pandemic.

“We are very happy to be here again and the turnout from the citizens of Poland and otherwise has been so great. I think it just shows people want out of the house. They want things to do. They want to see their friends and family. I’ve seen people today that I haven’t seen for months because they came to Celebrate Poland,” Smith said.

The nonprofit group meets year-round to plan the event. Their next meeting is on Monday to begin planning for next year.