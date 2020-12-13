‘We are not canceling Christmas’: Protesters gather in Brookfield

Protesters with the Free Ohio Now group gathered on the lawn of the Brookfield Village Green Sunday

Protesters with the Free Ohio Now group gathered on the lawn of the Brookfield Village Green.

The protest included different subjects such as President Trump and election fraud claims but also their rights and how they feel Governor DeWine has taken that from them.

“He’s been trampling on our rights, especially first amendment, and then the whole curfew, everything. It just blows my mind, and we are not canceling Christmas,” said Falisha Simeon of Brookfield.

Afterwards, others stepped up and gave their thoughts on the pandemic and how they believe the mask mandate should be a personal decision and not forced.