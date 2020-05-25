Ways to stay safe and cool while wearing masks in the summer heat

Closings and delays
Dr. Mike Sevilla of the Family Practice Center of Salem has a few suggestions to help keep you safe

(WYTV) – As temperatures start to rise throughout the week, can that pose a threat when you wear a mask?

Dr. Mike Sevilla of the Family Practice Center of Salem has a few suggestions to help keep you safe.

  • Pick a lighter material like cotton or T-shirt material
  • Bring a second mask to limit the time you wear a specific one
  • Make sure it properly fits and is not too tight

“If you’re wearing a mask in the heat and humidity and you start to have symptoms like light-headedness and dizziness and nausea and vomiting, get inside right away, get hydrated,” he said.

“We go slow and we take our breaths. I take mine a lot longer than what I usually do if I didn’t have it on,” said Sandra Hockenberry, of Grove City.

Dr. Sevilla says it takes time for our bodies to get used to this heat.

