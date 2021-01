Water will be off for about six to eight hours

EAST LIVERPOOL, Ohio (WYTV) – There will be another water shutoff for some East Liverpool residents Wednesday.

The water will be shut off starting at 5 p.m.

Those living on W. 4th Street between Jackson and Market streets will be affected, along with several businesses in that area.

Water will be off for about six to eight hours while crews connect the new main water line and cap off the old water line.