YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Some Youngstown water customers are being informed about the draining and refilling of a water tank just in case they might see a slight drop in pressure.
Routine maintenance of the water tank located on Moherman Avenue will occur between Nov. 6 and Nov. 13. The work was initially scheduled for October was delayed because of a technical difficulty, according to the Youngstown Water Department.
Crews will drain and refill the tank. During that time, customers will likely not experience any impact on their water service. However, a slight drop in pressure could be possible, according to the water department.
The work will impact customers within the boundary east of Raccoon Road, north of New Road and west of Belle Vista venue.